DUDUblack’s Emeka Nwokocha leads team of investors in mega movie project

Emeka Nwokocha of dudublack leads team of investors in multi million Naira movie project. Sources have recently gathered that the young businessman Emeka Nwokocha and a few other investors are looking into the movie business in the first quarter of 2020 but were delayed due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

He is said to have kicked off principal photography sometime in December of 2020.

The project is scheduled to be aired on big screens across Africa and Dubai later this year.

