Kindly Share This Story:

…Minister raises 13-man team to implement digital switch over

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Convinced that the switchover of the Nigerian broadcasting system from analog to digital mode could create at least three million jobs in less than three years, the Federal Government has released N9.4 million for the conclusion of the transition process.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while inaugurating a 13-member ministerial task forced saddled with the taking the necessary measures to implement the digital switchover across Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

At the ceremony, Mohammed pointed out that the federal government would no longer subsidise the DSO components but would allow the project to be private sector-driven in order for the full benefits to be derived by Nigerians.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: