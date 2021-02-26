Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Commercial driver, Jemilu Lawal, 32, on Friday was remanded in a Correctional centre by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly killing an Immigration Officer, Ojo Peter while driving on a highway.

Jemilu was dragged before the court on eight counts of dangerous driving, killing of an immigration officer, damaging of properties, driving without driver’s license and expired documents.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Akintunde, told the court that the defendant, a resident of Sabo Angua in Katsina State drove a commercial bus with registration number KTN 448 XQ on a highway dangerously killing one Ojo Peter, an Immigrant officer attached to Oyo command.

Also read:

He also alleged that while driving without a license, the driver damaged one Toyota Previa bus belonging to one Olawuyi Kayode.

Inspector Akintunde noted that the offence committed contravened section 18 of Cap 146 Vol.II Laws of Osun of Nigeria 2002 and section 18, RTA Cap 548 laws of Nigeria. 2002.

He added the driver committee the offence on February 22, 2021, at about 9:30 am at Salam Salam Islamic centre along Ife/Ibadan express road.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Defence counsel, Mr Remijus Nwgu, in an oral bail application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Presiding Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the defendant remand and adjourned the matter till March 3, 2021, for ruling on bail.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: