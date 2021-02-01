Driver in court for alleged stealing of Guinness Brewery products worth N1.2m

Kindly Share This Story:

A 47-year-old driver, Kehinde Ilesanmi, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing Guinness Brewery products worth N1.2 million.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, denied committing the offences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant and others, still at large, committed the offences in Dec. 2019 at Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole products valued at N1.2 million property of Fafem Haulage Nigeria Ltd.

“The defendant was given the products to deliver to some customers, but diverted and sold some of the goods while on transit to unknown buyers and converted the money to his own.

“The theft was discovered and defendant arrested,’’ Ajayi told the court.

According to him, the offences violate sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate O. Odusaya admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Odusanya said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 18 for mention. (NAN)

