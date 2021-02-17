Drive needed change to society, Tegbe charges APC members in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State and the party’s governorship hopeful, Mogaji Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has urged loyalists and stakeholders, to drive the change craved for in the society, noting that efforts were in top gear to bring in people of value to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 polls in the state.

He gave the charge yesterday while speaking with newsmen, after participating in the ongoing membership and revalidation exercise of the party, held at his ward in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, there was the need for all patriots and party faithful in the state to work together and do the needful to win the confidence of the electorate in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“In Oyo State, it is only the APC that can stop the APC from winning all the future elections just like it played out in 2019. Now that we have put the past behind us, we must all rise up to take up the challenge and reclaim our dear state from charlatans who are in the saddle at the moment.”

“It is obvious that the real politicians are in the APC while the few ones in PDP have been blocked from participating in governmental affairs. To this end, we must be able to put our house in order and also attract those gladiators in the PDP who have been humiliated by the man in power. It is to build a strong and virile Oyo APC,” he said.

Mogaji Tegbe noted that the exercise offered the party an opportunity to consolidate on its reconciliation exercise and expand its membership base while urging the current and returning APC members to revalidate their membership and appealed to progressive minded individuals to seize the opportunity to become full-fledged party members.

