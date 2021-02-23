Dozens feared dead as heavy explosions, gunshots rock Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Heavy explosions and sound of gunshots which engulfed some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital have claimed many lives with others injured.

This has forced many residents in the affected areas to scamper for safety, as reliable Information revealed that one of the explosions fired into Adam Kolo/Shehuri behind, a populated community behind Shehu of Borno’s palace, Kaleri and Limanti wards killed 15 persons with a lot of others sustaining injuries.

The explosion and firing of Rocket Propelled grenades which started at about 5:45pm upto the time of filing in this report were heard around Kaleri behind University of Maiduguri, Adam Kolo, Limanti and Kagarmari wards of the metropolis.

Sources also said sounds of gunshots were heard around Fori and Cashew plantation general area near Giwa military barracks.

Sources said, armed insurgents were behind the attack attempting to infiltrate the city, as troops engaged them.

Maiduguri has been long without witnessing any Boko Haram invasion, even as the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru last Sunday while on Operational Visit to the state gave 48 hours ultimatum to troops to recapture Marte Local Government Area which is currently under the control of Boko Haram.

One of the fleeing residents of Kagalmari, Ahmed Abba near Pole wire Biyu of Gwange General Area in the heart of the city said “a heavy explosion which was detonated in one of the public gatherings led to killing of scores and injured.

Also, sources said, one of the Rocket Propelled Launchers fired by the insurgents into Kaleri has killed unspecified number of residents with others sustained injuries.

In Shehuri general area, reliable informfeom sour e said, “subsequent reporting indicates that another projectile landed into Shehuri with alot of casualties with 15 feared dead.

” Another group of terrorists attacked a Government Forces (GFs) position behind Dalori 1 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, near University of Maiduguri prompting GF to return fire.

“The armed clash is ongoing as the explosions killed at least 15 civilians and injured an unspecified number of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

