Dotts Media House, PZ Cussons, Nestle among outstanding brands at Excellence Awards 2021

The Institute of Brand Management (IBMN) through the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards gives recognition annually to companies, agencies, & brands who have consistently in delivering impressive results in the 12 months of review and individuals that show true achievement in their specific sector.

This year’s edition was special, as the institute announced its 10th anniversary and celebrated The 2021 Winners for a decade of excellence. Amongst winners like PZ Cussons, Wema Bank, Panaserv, Nestleetc Nigeria’s young vibrant digital marketing agency – Dotts Media House Limited emerged the winner for THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY OF THE DECADE.

“In our 6years of existence, Dottshas spearheaded complex& creative digital campaigns for a plethora of global brands including; 2SureNG, HP, INTEL, PEPSI, Netherlands Embassy, 9Mobile, Lipton Ice Tea, Jumia Food, PopcentralTv, Freshforteetc! to name a few and it’s humbling to have been recognized tonight” – TiwalolaOlanubi Jnr (Founder/CEO, Dotts Media House) said in his acceptance speech.

This award continues to consolidate Dotts Media House Limited as a force in the African media industry and beyond.

