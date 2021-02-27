Don’t involve politics in fight against corruption, IYM charges Bawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Ikwerre Youth Movement, IYM, has charged the new Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to shun politics in its investigation of financial crimes.

The body also charged Bawa to strengthen the commission as an independent institution to fight financial crimes in the country.

The Chairman of IYM, Hon. Lucky Worluh, who is also a former education secretary in Rivers State, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment a youth to head the EFCC, adding that youths if engaged in the administration would bring to light the need change.

Worluh said: “After the End SARS protest, a lot of us came to understand that the problem with Nigeria is economic empowerment. The appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of EFCC will solve the problem of EFCC, which is dependency.

“EFCC deserves this appointment because it will make it independent. This is one appointment that is commendable. When you bring somebody from the police to head EFCC, his loyalty is to the IG of police.

“Bawa is committed to fighting crime and corruption. Bawa is a man needed for this job based on his credentials and tracks records.”

He urged Bawa to shun politics in running the activities of the commission and give attention to the mandated of EFCC.

Worluh further tasked the commission to move to establish its own court in order to be able to handle its cases without delays or interferences.

He said: “Bawa should try and establish EFCC as an independent institution. He should use this opportunity to make the study of crime and corruption included as part of Civic Education in the school curriculum.

“EFCC should avoid politics while carrying out an investigation. EFCC should establish its own court like there is the Code of Conduct Bureau. Why did Nigeria spend time to establish it and not establish a court for EFCC?

“They should establish a special corruption court for the EFCC. Bawa should encourage thorough invention before the arrest and prosecution of suspects.”

