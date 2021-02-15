Don’t go abroad for security boots, Enyimba shoe factory is world class ― Ikpeazu

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged various security agencies in the country to jettison the idea of traveling abroad to acquire security boots but patronise the Enyimba Automated Shoe factory which has the sufficient capacity to produce such boots in commercial quantity and world-class quality.

Governor Ikpeazu who stated this at the Abia Social media Converge with the theme, “Social media For Good Governance” held at the Dr Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, said that Made in Aba shoes can compete favourably with any other brand globally.

He disclosed that the Enyimba Automated Shoe factory just concluded the supply of industrial shoes to the Nigerian Railway Corporation and has become the official supplier of shoes to the Nigerian Correctional Services. He, therefore, beckoned on other Agencies in the country yet to identify with the Enyimba Automated Shoe factory to do the needful for the growth of the nation’s economy.

The Governor expressed joy that his campaigns for the Made in Aba products and its standardization has paid off as artisans in Aba are now proudly inscribing Made in Aba on their products as a brand.

Governor Ikpeazu who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the Executive Order on compulsory patronage of locally made goods, added that such has started yielding results for the economic prosperity of Nigeria.

