Breaking News
Translate

Don’t go abroad for security boots, Enyimba shoe factory is world class ― Ikpeazu

On 6:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Don't go abroad for security boots, Enyimba shoe factory is world class ― Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged various security agencies in the country to jettison the idea of traveling abroad to acquire security boots but patronise the Enyimba Automated Shoe factory which has the sufficient capacity to produce such boots in commercial quantity and world-class quality.

Governor Ikpeazu who stated this at the Abia Social media Converge with the theme, “Social media For Good Governance” held at the Dr Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, said that Made in Aba shoes can compete favourably with any other brand globally.

He disclosed that the Enyimba Automated Shoe factory just concluded the supply of industrial shoes to the Nigerian Railway Corporation and has become the official supplier of shoes to the Nigerian Correctional Services. He, therefore, beckoned on other Agencies in the country yet to identify with the Enyimba Automated Shoe factory to do the needful for the growth of the nation’s economy.

ALSO READ: Ikpeazu bans revenue collection along major roads to check touts

The Governor expressed joy that his campaigns for the Made in Aba products and its standardization has paid off as artisans in Aba are now proudly inscribing Made in Aba on their products as a brand.

Governor Ikpeazu who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the Executive Order on compulsory patronage of locally made goods, added that such has started yielding results for the economic prosperity of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!