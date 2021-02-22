District Governor of LCI Lion Eloma, commends Ayade, Betta Edu for an exceptional sterling performance

Kindly Share This Story:

Lions Club International an International Nonpolitical service organization with a membership of over 1.4 million around the World is aimed at promoting the principles of good government and good citizenship by taking an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community to encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, while encouraging efficiency and promoting high ethical standards.

In a courtesy visit to the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, the Club’s District Governor of District 404 A2 Nigeria, Lion Elder Soni Eloma has commended the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade and the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu for the massive revamping of the health sector with giants and conspicuous achievements spread all over for all to see. He also commended the state COVID-19 response which has kept the cases in Cross River state under control. He went on to state the Club’s target intervention which is to setup a Diabetic Center in the Northern Senatorial District of CRS. He also mentioned the ongoing PHC that is being built in Calabar south amongst others.

“As a Club, we’re not ignorant of the giants achievements that this administration has recorded as this is a clear indication that the Government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade has got her citizens as topmost priority. Lions Club International has a desire to support the health sector by setting up a Diabetic Center in Ogoja LGA to ease the stress of cross riverians coming all the way to Calabar to access specialized Diabetic care. We therefore solicit for a plot of land to be allocated to us by the CRSG within the General Hospital Ogoja so we can build this center.

“We also will be running a Diabetes Sensitization and Treatment Exercise from 2021 through 2022 in eight Primary Health Care Facilities across the State, one of our district club headed by Lion Ijeoma Aniekan-Atai is building a primary health center in calabar south And lastly, we intend to build an Emergency Accident Unit in Odukpani LGA to provide health succour and services to our people in partnership with state Government.”

The Health Commissioner Dr Edu while responding welcomed and appreciated the Club and her leadership for their philanthropic nature, huge people oriented project achievements spread all over the State and for leaving positive footprints everywhere with an attitude of always raising the bar/standard as their legacies are all over in Schools, Hospitals, Libraries, etc with an idea to bring relief to the people/society.

“I sincerely appreciate Lions Club International for all your support especially in the health sector as you have numerous legacies spread all over the state. The health sector in CRS/Nigeria won’t be complete without your Club’s support/achievements and as such we thank you on behalf of our amiable Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade for all you’ve been doing in CRS. Am a lion myself!

“As we already know, over 420,000 people die of diabetes annually as it has today become a common disease amongst our people even in rural areas with many persons ignorant of having diabetes. Your innovations to build a Diabetic Center in Ogoja as well as carrying out a One year sensitization and treatment exercise across eight PHCs in the State is Profound timely and will reduce the huge burden from our people as they’ll not have to come down to the State Capital to access care. This is a sustainable lasting legacy as all Three Senatorial District will now have a place to access Diabetic care . As a State we’ll support you in all areas and I have granted the needed approval for a space at General Hospital Ogoja for commencement of process.”

In a Vote of thanks, the Club appreciated the Commissioner for her prompt audience and hospitality while reassuring her of that continuous support and synergy to ensure that cross riverians get major health care services as the said project will add value to the lives of the people. With the Club’s Governor during the visit was Lion Michael Udosen, LEO Program Chairperson District 404 A2, Lion Miriam Egere, Club President Calabar Paradise, Lion Anthony Doherty, Region Chairperson, and Lion Evalsam Ekpe COS/SA to the District Governor.

Work is already ongoing for both project as at time of this report Big thanks to Lions Club!

