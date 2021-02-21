Dikwa Residents rejoice after troops dislodge Boko Haram terrorists

Kindly Share This Story:

By kingsley Omonobi

…Gen Attahiru Says Second Phase of Counter-Insurgency underway

Residents and Internally Displaced Persons in Dikwa have expressed joy after Nigerian troops dislodged Boko Haram fighters and restored order in the town.

The troops restored order in Dikwa town following an attempt to breach security and peace in the area by Boko Haram terrorists who attacked some areas in the town on Friday.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj Gen Abdul Khalifa who visited the town to oversee the situation and also received by the residents, said the “situation is calm, and people are returning back to their homes.”

According to him, following a swift reinforcement, the troops successfully dislodged the terrorists and effectively dominated the area.

“The situation has been sorted out and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ambush attack.

“I acknowledged that there was a security breach, but it has been sorted out and investigations are underway. Lots of soldiers and other military equipment have been brought to reinforce the general area. The Nigerian Army would continue to protect all civilians wherever they are. They should report suspicious people and movements to the troops”, said the GOC.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that the town is now calm as some of the internally displaced persons and other locals who fled the area following the clash between the troops and Boko Haram terrorists have returned.

The people were seen jubilation and praising the troops for swiftly retaking the town in spite of the ambush attack by Boko Haram fighters.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, on Saturday hinted on Nigerian Army’s plans to launch the second phase of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation against the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Major General Attahiru stated this while briefing newsmen during an operational visit to Theater Command Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The Army Chief said his visit is to appraise the military operation in the Sambisa general area and boost the morale of troops prosecuting the war on terror.

According to him, the synergy between the air and ground forces have been excellent and has led to the recent successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operation.

“As you know, areas around Njimiya, Sabilul Huda and the entire general area where Boko Haram had deployed before now have been cleared. We can rightly say we can get to the second phase of the operation, which will start soon”.

The Chief of Army Staff also described recent attacks by the insurgents on Marte and Dikwa as an attempt to distract the troops from the gains being recorded.

“The adversary will want to distract you and that is the example of what we had in New Marte and Dikwa. Good enough, our troops gave a good account of themselves and took on the terrorist decisively. We will also encourage them and bring in more combat multipliers, that is what we will continue to have all through the theatre”.

Major General Attahiru assured Nigerians that more equipment would be deployed to all theater of operations across the country to stamp out the menace of insurgency and other forms of criminality.

