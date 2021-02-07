Delta retirees condole Gov Okowa over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Retirees in Delta State, on the platform of Delta State Local Government/Primary School Contributory Retirees have condoled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over his father’s death.

A delegation of the retirees led by Mode Augustine, Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family compound of the governor’s father, Chief Arthur Okowa, in Owa Alero.

A condolence letter signed by Mode Augustine, Sir Henry Tukpe, Chief Mrs Ejieh H.C and Prince Etuvwede G.U on behalf of the over 5,000 retirees across the state, noted that they received with the news of the passage of his father, Pa Okowa, with shock.

In a eulogy, the retirees described the departed Pa Okowa as a man that lived a fulfilled life, a great teacher, a formidable politician and a statesman, who was proud to be the father of the governor of Delta State before his demise.

It read in part: “We mourn and grieve with you over the passage of papa and express our heartfelt sympathies and commiserate with you in this trying period.

“While mourning him, it is our prayer that you will cultivate papa’s good heart and disposition by touching the lives of others, especially we the vulnerable and retired local government workers and primary school teachers.

“Once again, the entire retired local government workers and primary school teachers in Delta State express their deepest condolences and ask God to grant our father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

Members of the delegation were Christopher Onwudinjo, Henry Tukpe, Mode Augustine, Chief Dominic Ijieh and Joseph Akasie.

The condolence letter was received by the governor’s elder sister, Mrs Stella Ngozi Eboegbone, on behalf of the governor.

She thanked the retirees and expressed the family’s gratitude for the show of love and promised to deliver the condolence letter to Governor Okowa.

The retirees, last year, staged a peaceful protest to the Government House, Asaba, demanding the payment of their gratuities and pensions.

The retirees were poised for a repeat protest this month before the governors lost his father.

