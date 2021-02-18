Delta Monarch’s absence stalls arraignment of suspected killers of Sylvester Adjogbe 

Kindly Share This Story:

The failure of Ovie of Evwerni Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane, to appear at the Federal High Court, Warri, on Wednesday, stalled the arraignment of suspects arrested over the murder of late Sylvester Adjogbe, in the crisis that rocked the community in 2020.

The traditional ruler, Oghenekevwe Kumane is the first defendant while Atiri Stephen and Kelli Omojugheri are the 2nd and 3rd defendants in the suit number FHC/WR/95C/2020 between them and the Inspector General of Police.

No reason was however advanced for the monarch’s absence from the court. The police prosecutors led by DSP Irabor, Samuel Mallum and Michael Uye had announced their appearance when the matter was called, while Barr S B Olorogun appeared for the defendants, Barr Omas Ogedegbe appeared for the nominal complainant.

Presiding Judge of the Court, Justice Emeka Nwete adjourned to March 15, 2021, on account of the traditional ruler’s absence from the court and granted the police counsel’s application that the 2nd and 3rd defendants be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Center, Sapele.

Meanwhile, the police charge sheet, read: “That You Oghenekevwe Kumane, Atiri Stephen, Kelli Omojugheri, on or about the 1/07/2020 at about 1400 hours in Evwerni Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, while chanting war songs, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, and firing sporadically, with the intent to intimidate and terrorize the entire Evwerni Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, which act led to the killing of late Sylvester Adjogbe and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 and 4 of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 and punishable under Section 4(2) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011.

“That you Oghenekevwe Kumane, Atiri Stephen and Kelli Omojugheri on or about the 1400 hours in Evwerni Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, provided support, assistance and facilities to the Armed gang of Oghenekevwe Kumane led by one Tuesday Okwah to terrorize Evwerni Community and threatened residents of Evwerni Community and thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 and Punishable under Section 33(a) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011.”

Late Sylvester Adjogbe, a 34-year-old younger brother of former Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Sam Adjogbe was killed at their family compound at Evwreni community, on July 1, 2020, following the crisis that engulfed the community.

