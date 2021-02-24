Delta bullion van attack: We lost an officer – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

…says two of the bandits were shot

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Police Command, Wednesday night said it lost an officer during the bullion van attack at Ubulu-Okiti along the Benin/Asaba/Onitsha expressway, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State which occurred on Tuesday.

Confirming the death of the officer in a statement, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, Mr Bright Edafe said the gunmen stormed out of the bush and opened fire, shooting sporadically.

Edafe explained that three officers sustained injury during the exchange of fire with the armed robbers, adding that the injured officers were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba where one of them was confirmed dead.

The Police spokesman, said: “In the ensued gun duel, three policemen were injured and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba, but AP/No. 199518 Inspector Ogar Sunday was certified dead by the doctor on duty while the remaining two were treated and discharged.

“Two of the bandits were fatally injured but were taken away by their gang members. Unspecified amount of money was reportedly carted away.

“However, the incident is under investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act and to ascertain the amount that was carted away,” saying that manhunt has been intensified with a view to apprehending the fleeing suspects.

According to him, two of the suspects sustained severe gunshot injuries but were taken away by the gang, saying that the policemen were on a banks Escort from Agbor to Asaba, when they were ambushed by the gunmen at Ubulu-Okiti.

