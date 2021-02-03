Delta Auditor-General dedicates retirement, birthday to God, Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

…Learnt much from Okowa, period of my service – Esievo

The former Delta State Auditor-General, Local Government, Chief Abel Ogheneovo Esievo, Tuesday, dedicated his Thirty-five years of service to God Almighty and His Excellency, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chief Esievo who made this statement during his retirement and 60th birthday thanksgiving, held at St. John Mary Vianney Catholic Church Asaba, said the journey to his retirement would not have been easy without the support and prayers from his wife, family, friends and former colleagues.

He said he will be unfair to himself if he fails to dedicate his years of service to God Almighty and his mentor, his amiable governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, whom he said he has for the past years learnt a lot and took him as his own for the period he served under him.

Esievo said, “I must say the successful journey of my retirement came much lighter, easier with the comfort provided by my wife who believes if l deliver, she delivers, to her, l say a big thank you, while l reassured my mentor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, of my commitment to him at all times, mostly now that l have retired and no distractions

“The journey of Thirty-five years wouldn’t have come easily with such soft landing without challenges, but l was able to surmount them because, at all times, you people have always been there for me. I hold you people, mostly my colleagues, now former, a big thank you.

Meanwhile, the parish priest of St. John Mary Vianney Catholic Church Asaba, Rev. Fr. Chukwuekwu Nwutu has urged Christians to cultivate the attitude of gratitude at all time, no matter what and where they find themselves.

Delivering a homily during a thanksgiving Mass held for Chief and Chief Mrs. Abel Oghenevo Esievo, outgone Delta Auditor-General, Local Government, Tuesday, January 26, at Asaba, the cleric noted that as human, there is every reason to appreciate God especially for keeping us alive.

While thanking God for the grace showered on Chief Esievo for meritorious service after many years, he stated that the reward for every good job is receiving another job.

“You have served well, and we thank God for you for being like that leper who came back to appreciate God, but be rest assured that because you have done well, God will give you another serious and greater task”.

He enjoined im to take up any task God will give to him and not to disappoint the people of God either in the secular world or in the Church.

The thanksgiving service which attracted top government officials also had the Delta State head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, Special Adviser to the Delta State Government on Labour Matters, Comrade Mike Okeme, Permanent Secretaries, Civil Servants, family members, friends, well-wishers and many others.

The holy Mass also featured a special thanksgiving offered by the couple and joined by their children, family members, friends and wishers.

Earlier, the Delta State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, Mni, had poured out encomiums on the outgoing Delta State Auditor General, Chief Abel Oghenevo Esievo, describing him as a man with a great pedigree.

In a speech he presented during the thanksgiving Mass of his retirement and birthday celebration, Mr. Bayoko noted that Chief Esievo is a dogged, devoted and dedicated officer with all sense of commitment and expertise.

Continuing, he said; it is his zeal to work and competency that prompted the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to promote him as the Auditor General of the State, and said he never disappointed the governor as an officer in the civil service.

He thanked God for his life and that of his family, especially for the grace to work and retired peacefully and with good health.

Mr. Bayoko who borrowed a leaf from the message of the day, maintained that the humility and dedication to service helped the auditor general to attain that position.

He congratulated him on his retirement and birthday and wish him all the best as the reward for a good job is to be assigned with greater work.

Vanguard News Nigeria

