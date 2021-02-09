DELSU SSANU, NAAT, NASU begin indefinite strike over non-implementation of new minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, on Monday began an indefinite strike.

This decision follows the failure of the Delta State government to implement the new minimum wage for members of the unions of the institution after several appeals.

A statement by JAC on Monday jointly signed by the Chairmen and Secretaries of the three unions recalled that a letter to the management and the state government dated 23rd September, 2020 had requested that the new minimum wage be implemented and accrued arrears with the salary of October, 2020 paid.

Adding that a second letter was sent on the 6th of November, 2020 with a 28-day ultimatum with effect from 6th November, with a threat to begin an indefinite strike if their demands were not met, adding that “to their greatest surprise, the new minimum wage was not implemented.”

The unions continued: “In consideration of Management’s appeal for little patience, JAC of the three unions in the interest of industrial harmony shelved the planned indefinite strike as a show of understanding with Management with the expectation that the minimum wage would be implemented in January, 2021 salary.”

According to the statement, the union also sent a memo to the university management, dated January 6, 2021, that notified the university authority that they would not hesitate to embark on an indefinite strike if the state government failed to implement the new minimum wage and arrears paid with the January, 2021 salary, saying that to their greatest shock their demands were still not met.

JAC said that arising from a Joint Action Congress of SSANU, NAAT and NASU, “having noted the insensitivity of the state government despite the uncommon display of understanding by the unions on the issues,” they have “decided to embark on a comprehensive indefinite strike with effect from Monday 8th February, 2021 until the new minimum wage is implemented and its accrued arrears paid.

Furthermore, they described the exclusion of some members of the unions from the salaries of December, 2020, and January, 2021 as vexatious, urging the management to “resolve it without further delay.”

Meanwhile, they called on the management to postpone the scheduled promotion examination for members of the unions until the strike action is called off.

