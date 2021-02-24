Kindly Share This Story:

The global number of new COVID-19 cases fell by 11 per cent to 2.4 million last week, a lower rate than in the previous four weeks.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report showed on Wednesday.

According to the organisation, the week on week decline slowed down significantly in Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

It said the weekly numbers increased in South-East Asia and the Middle East.

The Americas were the only world region where cases continued dropping at a double-digit rate.

The WHO did not provide explanations for this development.

The report noted, however, that the coronavirus variants that were believed to be more infectious were being found in an increasing number of countries.

The variant that was first discovered in Britain has now been reported from 101 countries, the so-called South African variant has been reported from 51 countries, and the so-called Brazilian variant from 28 countries. (dpa/NAN)

