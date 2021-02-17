Kindly Share This Story:

*** Buhari’s Government, incompetent in handling the Security Challenge in the Country, Senator Enagi

*** Says FG is busing sharing Palliatives instead of creating Job Opportunities for the Youths

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on the nation following the renewed cases of kidnapping, armed banditry, insurgency and other cases of insecurity.

The government of Buhari was also said to have failed and incompetent to address the security challenges in the country and disappointed the people of Nigeria over poor handling of security matters.

The Senate has also condemned in very strong terms, yesterday’s abduction of students and teachers of Government Science School, Kagara, Niger State by armed bandits.

The Upper Chamber also urged President Buhari to urgently consider and implement the recommendations of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria’s Security Challenges dated March, 17th 2020 and Senate Resolutions therefrom, as a holistic response to the mounting security challenges across the country.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were to titled, “Abduction of Students and Teachers of Government Science School Kagara: Need for urgent action.” and sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East.

The abduction of the students and teachers of Government Science College (GSC), Kagara, Niger state took place in the early hours of yesterday.

Meanwhile, an angry Senator Muhammad Enagi Bima, APC, Niger South has taken a swipe at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is incompetent in handling the Security challenges in the country, just as he said the government is busing sharing Palliatives instead of creating jobs for the nation’s teeming youths and undergraduates in the country that are unemployed.

But lamenting the incessant abductions in Niger State, Senator Enagi Bima suggested if the law would be amended to allow citizens carry arms for self-defense, explaining that security agents have failed.

Senator Enagi Bima said, “Buhari’s government is incompetent. This issue has been discussed here over and over and there’s no improvement, things are getting worse. I’m sure everybody here has stories to tell about the security challenges that we are facing, what else are we supposed to do that we are not doing. Are we supposed to amend the laws to give every citizen right to carry arms?

“Our government at the center is showing incompetence in handling the security challenges. Let all of us here imagine that it’s his son or daughter that’s is kidnapped, everybody in government should think like that.

“We have a lot of youths undergraduates in this country unemployed, the government is busy giving palliatives instead of creating economic activities that will engage the unemployed and improve the welfare of the people.”

Earlier, sponsor of the motion, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules 2015 ( As Amended) said that the Senate “notes with sadness, and great concern, the recent terrorist attack and abduction of students at Government Science School, Kagara, Niger State by gunmen in the early hours of today;

“Further notes that the bandits were dressed in military uniforms when they attacked the boarding school, overpowered the security guards before whisking away the students, and killing some which numbers are to yet to be confirmed;

“Aware that the exact number of students kidnapped are not yet known as headcount was being conducted in the school as we speak to ascertain the actual number of missing students; but the school has a population of over 1000 students

“Further aware that the security agencies were able to detect the coordinates of the area the students were taken to, and have started tracing the bandits’ movement while security aircraft have been seen hovering in the air to track the location of the students;

“Aware that section 14 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended stipulates that the welfare and security of citizens shall be the primary responsibility of government; thus government at all levels owe the people the duty to provide adequate security;

“Aware that the recent attack and abduction of school children at Government Science School, Kagara, Niger State is coming on the heels of yet to be resolved Kankara abduction of 300 students which took place at Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State, Chibok Girls in 2014, and abduction of about 100 school girls at Government Girls Science and Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe State in 2018; and

“Concerned that like the other incidents of school children abduction that took place in Chibok and Dapchi, several years back, if no immediate action is taken to rescue Kagara School Students, their fate may be sealed in the hands of terrorists; and

“Further worried that Niger, Katsina and many other states in North-west And North-central Nigeria are now bedevilled by Bandits attacks. The bandits Kill and kidnap at will despite the large deployment of police officers and soldiers to the affected states;

“Notes also on Sunday, 14th February 2021, many commuters and passengers numbering 57 were abducted in Kundu, all within the same area and yet to be released.”

In his contribution, Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, APC, Niger North said that the kidnappers and bandits were emboldened by the successes being recorded in the state, in recent time as about 100 people had so far been kidnapped in the state.

According to him, the forest from the FCT extends to Niger up to Zamfara State, was being used by the criminals, adding that the fact that the bandits have invaded Niger State was an indication that safety of lives and properties of FCT residents is being threatened.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who described the kidnap of the students as unfortunate, said that the security agencies had challenges of personnel and funds.

Lawan, however, underscored the need for the military and security agencies to work in collaboration with the various state governments towards securing schools situated in the northern part of Nigeria were abduction remains predominant.

The President of the Senate said, “I believe that there is need for something new; a different initiative on especially how to protect our schools. And, let me be a little bit clear about the incident of abducting students from schools.

“Almost all incidents of abducting students from schools happen in northern Nigeria, and we all know how much efforts our leaders of yesterday, probably right from independence, worked so hard to ensure that children go to school in northern part of Nigeria.

“With incidents like this, we will be reversing all the gains that were made in convincing parents and wards to take their children to school.

“So, there’s need for our security agencies and government to ensure that we come up with a strategy of ensuring security in schools, because with this spate of kidnapping or abductions, definitely there’ll be that negative adverse effect on the desire and willingness of parents to allow their children to go to schools.

“And, the consequences of not going to school are better imagined in 21st century Nigeria or 21st-century world.

“So, the Service Chiefs-designate have their work and take clearly cut for them. Part of what they are supposed to carry on board is how to secure our schools in addition to so many other challenges that they have to deal with.

“I believe that the states have to be carried along, because the schools belong to the states. So, that partnership and cooperation between the security agencies and the states must be adhered to, so that the states cooperate fully with security agencies of government.

“With that, the whole country will be praying and waiting for our abducted children to be returned back to their parents secured and well.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: