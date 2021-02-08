Death of co-defendant stalls EFCC’s arraignment of ex-FCT Minister’s Chief of Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

The death of a managing director of Jibmir Ventures Nigerian Limited, Jibril Tahir, on Monday stalled the arraignment of ex-FCT Minister’s Chief of Staff, Yau Mohammed and two others for obtaining N192.5 million under false pretence in an FCT High Court Kubwa.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was to arraign Tahir, Mohammed, Shuaibu Yakubu and Jibmir Ventures Nigeria Limited on a ten count charge bordering on obtaining under false pretence.

The prosecution counsel, Diane Nkwap told the court that the EFCC got information that Tahir was deceased.

”We are currently verifying the death.

Nkwap further revealed that Mohammed was in EFCC custody for another case.

” Yakubu is the only defendant present in court and Jibmir Ventures Limited is a company, in view of this we would be praying for Feb. 11 for arraignment.

” The EFCC is making processes for an amended charge in order not to stall the matter, ” Nkwap said.

The EFCC alleged that Mohammed , a former Chief of staff to the minister of FCT and a member of the land allocation committee, obtained N72. 5 million under false pretence from unsuspecting persons.

The prosecution counsel alleged that Mohammed also conspired with Yakubu and obtained N50million and N70 million by conspiring with Tahir, under false pretence from unsuspecting persons totaling N192.5 million.

The said sum was obtained as a fee to process and facilitate land allocation by the Federal Capital Development Authority which was false sometime between Sept. 2012 to March 2014.

Nkwap said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1, 8 (a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related offences.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, however, adjourned the case until Feb.11 for arraignment.

