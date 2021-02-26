DBN set to celebrate International Women’s Day 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Development Bank of Nigeria is joining the world in amplifying the voice and advocating for gender equality and the rights of women in Nigeria and all over the world by hosting an event to celebrate this cause.

The celebration which will be held on the March 8, 2021, will reveal the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women in different spheres of human endeavor.

In line with this year’s theme, “Choose to Challenge,” participants will draw attention to issues of gender parity and the difference individuals can make in making the world a better place for all.

To this end, accomplished women professionals across various spheres of human callings like Mojolaoluwa Aderemi Makinde, the Head, Brand, and Marketing of Sub Saharan Africa Google, Layla Othman C.E.O L & N Kitchen and Interiors, Nkem Okocha, Andrew Alli CEO South Bridge and Amina Oyagbola Founder WISCAR together With Funke Okpeke, MD/CEO of IT a renowned Company, MainOne as Keynote Speakers, will share their wealth of experience and the challenges that they have to deal with to brace it to top.

Topics such “The Cost of Exclusion, Challenging Gender Stereotypes and Promoting Inclusive Growth”; “Inclusivity of Women; Gaining Grounds or Whitewashing; Taking a Precursory look at Gender Politics in the Workplace and Society” amongst others will be discussed extensively.

READ ALSO:

In its continuous bid to ensure compliance with the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles which also, aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Development Bank of Nigeria plc, which is a development finance institution, established by the Federal Government in collaboration with global development partners to address the major financing challenges facing Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, is reiterating its commitment to continue to lend its voice to gender equality and empowerment.

Excited about the event, the Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Tony Okpanachi, stated that “Women have proven over the years how resourceful and dependable they can be, and in some cases have paid the ultimate price for the good of others. For us at DBN, International Women Day is an important one as it allows us to acknowledge, celebrate our females as well as remember our fallen heroines, in the likes of great personalities like Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Tolulope Arotile, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti to mention a few, who have been inspirational, not just to women but to the world at large.

Therefore, we at the DBN Plc, believe in the importance of creating an ecosystem with gender parity where everyone has an equal opportunity to prove his/her role and contribute to societal Development” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: