Day of glory for Nigerian young doctor

Kindly Share This Story:

…As father expresses joy over daughter’s feat

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted a brand set of medical professionals having met all the requirements.

In Abuja, it was a fanfare, as the brand new doctors renew their oaths to give out their best to their motherland.

The family members of one of the inductees couldn’t wait for the D-Day to come as they look forward to rejoicing with their own daughter – Dr. Chinyere Ikebudu, who graduated from Nanjing Medical University, China at the age of 20.

As the induction ceremony of foreign-trained medical and dental graduates who passed the council’s assessment examination held on February 18, in Abuja

READ ALSO:

She was certified as a medical doctor after completing the mandatory one year clinical training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Her elated father, Chief Joe Ikebudu, who hails from Awka in Anambra State, described daughter’s feat as uncommon academic prowess.

He thanked God for keeping and other of his family members alive to witness the ceremony.

According to him, his daughter is a shining light

He expressed the belief that the recorded success was just the beginning of greater things to come the way of Chinyere.

“It is a day of joy for my daughter and for all of us in the family. The lesson it brings for every young one out there is that hard work pays. She does not joke with her studies and her effort is gradually paying off,” Chief Ikebudu said.

Kindly Share This Story: