DAWN to S-West govs: Enforce anti-open grazing ban

THE Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, yesterday, urged South-West governors to enforce the anti-open grazing law in their states, saying the enforcement would enhance the security in the region.

Director-General of DAWN, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, said this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan.

Oyeleye said: “Our governors should use the police and Amotekun to enforce the ban on open grazing. You can’t make a law and go to bed expecting that it would be complied with. Former Governor Ayo Fayose enforced the law when he was there.

Our governors are serious but to be seen as serious, they must enforce the anti-open grazing law.

“Open grazing has been banned by states in the South-West and we at the DAWN Commission believe this is the first step towards ensuring security in our forests.

“Everybody must comply, we don’t want open grazing. If it is the way of life of some people to graze cows, that way of life is harmful to our own way of life which is agriculture and it must stop.”

