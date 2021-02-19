Daviva Trillz: Mixing music and education wasn’t easy

Kindly Share This Story:

Ewhofobe Ernest popularly known as Daviva Trillz is a rising musical powerhouse who believes Music is a business on it’s own and to be a musician you need to be dedicated to it just as likewise if you want to graduate as a top student you need a lot of dedication.

Speaking about starting his craft he explained, “I spent nights in the studio recording and mixing. The best year was the revelation of my first known single titled, Human Being Bad ft Erigga which was indeed my break out song.”

For Daviva Trillz combining academics and music was hectic adding to this he mentioned, “I can only say Thank God for combining everything. This is one of the best stages of my life. I am here to stay and put my all into the music industry. Music industry Is about to experience the Trillz and spices of Daviva. If you ever have the chance to read this I will love you to keep the name, I have a lot of hit songs in my system that am about to release but I need to be more focused like I was in school. I will take every challenge as an exam. I will face it like each 10 unit course and like my life depends on it.”

With so much up his sleeves the rising star is looking forward to a major collaboration later on this year and also seeks to be better than last year. Working tirelessly to be an household name and a force to be reckoned with.

