Dakuku Peterside to deliver Honour’s Day Lecture at Federal University, Otuoke

Barely three days after delivering a keynote address at the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) retreat in Calabar, turnaround expert, and immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside is to mount the podium again for another thought-provoking discourse.

Dr Peterside, will on Friday, February 12, 2020, deliver a paper titled “Challenging The Way We Deliver Higher Education In A Changing World” at the First Honour’s Day Lecture of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

A statement from the university signed by the Registrar, Yousuo Donald Iruo, revealed that the event is part of activities marking the send forth of the institution’s 2nd Vice-Chancellor, Professor Seth Accra Jaja.

A columnist and technocrat, Dr. Peterside will share his thoughts on re-engineering the way tertiary education is delivered in an era of globalization and rapid technological disruptions and, the need to be innovation-driven.

According to the university, Honour’s Day Lecture is a unique opportunity for town-gown interaction, which aligns with the desire of the institution to create platforms for academics and society to synergize in finding innovative solutions to society’s most pressing challenges.

Federal University Otuoke , Bayelsa State is one of the 12 Universities established by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2011. The University which currently has over 8000 students and 200 teaching staff is fast establishing itself as a force to reckon with in grooming high level manpower and research.

