Cultists’ clash: Police arrest 19 in Lagos

Following the ongoing cult related clash at Alakuko area of Lagos Sango/Tollgate and Dalemo, Ogun State, Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, said it has arrested 19 suspected cultists in.connection with the matter.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while addressing and deliberating on security issues with the Area Commaders and Police Mobile Force Commanders in Lagos said items recovered from the suspects included dangerous weapons, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Setting the record straight, the Commissioner of Police said that intelligence reports at the command’s disposal revealed that the hoodlums came from Ota axis of Ogun State to lay siege on the affected border communities on cult related crises and the command has been repelling them.

He said the command has deployed additional Police personnel, including Police Mobile Force, to curtail the hoodlums; and restore normalcy to the crises affected communities.

Also, the CP directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation promising that the command will suppress any act of lawlessness and hooliganism across the length and breadth of the state.

The Monday meeting centred on the general security and public safety of Lagos State as the command has recorded some acts of lawlessness in some areas of the state.

He warned the motorcycle operators, commercial drivers and Lagosians in general to respect the laws of the state and desist from attacking police personnel and other security operatives who are enforcing the Lagos State Traffic Regulations and COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Police boss emphasised that the command will continue to discharge its duties without fair or favour.

CP Hakeem Odumosu however called on the community leaders in the affected areas to support the Police in combating the crises and getting rid of the bad boys and their antics in their respective areas and in the state at large.

He assured that the command is working assiduously with the Ogun State Police Command to decimate the activities of the hoodlums and cultists in the border areas and towns across the state.

