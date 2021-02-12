CSO throws weight behind Buhari’s tenure extension of IGP Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Condemns alleged media report of N2bn bribe

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Citizens Action for Good Governance, CAGG, Thursday, threw weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure extension of Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, by three months.

The National Coordinator, CAGG, Nazir Galandanchi, while addressing a media conference over reactions from different quarters over the extension of IGP Adamu, said there is nothing wrong with the President’s decision and action.

Galandanchi pointed out that the extension of tenure of service is not new as it has been done by the President’s predecessors including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua as they extended the tenure of former IGPs Sunday Ehindero and Sir Mike Okiro respectively.

He further stated that it is constitutional based on the prerogative of the President, and there is nothing to cause any alarm over the extension of IGP Adamu’s tenure despite retirement.

He said: “We have deemed it necessary at this point to salute the wisdom and foresight of our father, the Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for extending the appointment of the indefatigable strategist and security expert, Mr Adamu Mohammed, for another three months as the Inspector General of Police.

“This action by President Buhari is welcomed by us because you don’t change your winning team in the middle of the game, and we in Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) appreciate and support this action.

“We are not apologetic to the fact that some Nigerians and organizations are condemning the President’s extension of IGP Adamu’s tenure by three months, which is the prerogative of Mr President and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and there is nothing wrong with that.

“In January 2005, Inspector General Tafa Balogun was forced to resign after it was revealed that he was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was replaced by Sunday Ehindero.

“Obasanjo has further extended the tenure of Ehindero till May 29, 2007. Ehindero’s tenure had earlier been extended by one year on March 20, 2006 when he personally reminded the president officially that his tenure had come to an end.

“According to reports, Obasanjo was said to have told the Inspector General that the time was too short for him to start looking for another Inspector General at this crucial moment in the nation’s history.

“He was said to have impressed it on Ehindero the need for him to stay on till the said date so as to organise the security for the forthcoming general election which he (President Obasanjo) was said to have described as a landmark as it would be the first transition from one civilian administration to another.

“In another instance, Former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, was appointed in 2007, but the late President Musa Yar’Adua, extended the tenure of Okiro till 2010.

“All these are presence set by President Muhammadu Buhari’s predecessors, which is constitutional as well based on the President’s prerogative powers.

“The extension of IGP Adamu’s appointment is a good omen for the country as far as professionalism is concerned in providing adequate security of lives and property.”

According to him, the decision by Buhari to extend IGP Adamu’s tenure is based on the trust he has in him and professionalism displayed that has yielded results in policing and securing lives and property of Nigerians.

“We have done our independent assessment and seen the difference based on the outstanding performance of IGP Adamu as number 1 Police Officer in Nigeria.

“The way and manner IGP Adamu approached protracted issues on internal security have drastically changed the orientation of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force since he took over as IGP two years ago, and today there are lots of “changes in the policing system because there is sense of belonging of officers and men of the Force.

“He has been able to restore Nigerians’ confidence in the Force, and there is a close relationship between the Force and Nigerians.

“We saw this during elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where Police officers and men were drafted to, and they were professional to the core in discharging their duties, and any erring personnel was dealt with.

“The IGP has embarked on capacity building of officers and men which has brought impact in the services his officers and men render to secure the lives of Nigerians and that has gone a long way to reduce crime and criminality.

“Nigerians can attest to the fact that with the professionalism in the Nigerian Police Force a lot of kidnappers have been arrested and dealt with including decimating bandits.

“He has also created different special police departments that have really tackled all forms of criminality in the country.

“Being an astute administrator and strategist, IGP Adamu has been able to ensure the welfare of officers and men including their families.

“Most of the personnel have been promoted as at when due, allowances paid, many are sent out for training within and outside the country, providing necessary security equipment for them, and also there is health care and educational services going on unhindered where families access these services on daily across the country including civilians.

“In terms of infrastructural development it has been his focus and there are a lot of projects being executed under his leadership to ameliorate the plight of officers and men of the Force and also give a sense of belonging to them and families in order to deliver quality security services to Nigerians in a conducive environment.

“We want to unequivocally state at this juncture that IGP Adamu’s tenure extension is in line with the Constitution and well deserved because you stood out among your equals, and based on your amazing performance. We seize this opportunity to formally send our CONGRATULATIONS and best wishes that this extension will enable you to consolidate on the remarkable achievements of policing the nation under your watch.”

He also added that IGP Adamu being the nation’s number police officer with foresight and focus has ensured that dignity is upheld in the Nigerian Police Force, whereby he has put in place mechanisms that have triggered in-house cleansing of corrupt practices and perpetrators, hence have sanitized the Force to an appreciable level.

He further stated that “He is a good listener and does not believe in too much talking and appearing on media blowing his trumpet but he is amiable, temperate, calm and proactive when it comes to the demands of Nigerians in terms of securing them, and this he demonstrated when Nigerian women protested on the incessant rape cases across the country, and it did not take him time to swing into action to track down rapists.

“Another area you can see and know that he listens was when he promptly disbanded the popular Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) based on alleged atrocities the department perpetrated.

“His approach and standpoint on professionalism also made his officers and men to professionally handle protesters of #EndSARS which later the protesters went out of the focus of their protest into criminality, which also led to the killing of police personnel and burning of Police Stations.

“It is on record that under IGP Adamu Mohammed, the Nigeria Police Force recovered a total of 1,181 firearms including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and rocket launchers.

“It was also gathered that about 4,187 high profile suspects were arrested, including 1,629 armed robbery suspects, 1,053 suspected kidnappers, 1,023 over cultism, and 482 over murder cases within the period.

“This includes the recovery of 389 stolen vehicles from criminal elements with 506 kidnapped victims rescued in the period under review.

“For example 300 of the victims were rescued in Zamfara alone, including the rescue of about 249 of the victims from bandits and militias operating in and out of forests in the state in 2020 alone.

“These laudable achievements are suggestive of the institutional capability of the Police under his watch to undertake specialised operations and take the anti-crime war to the camps and other safe havens of high-profile criminals.

“We strongly believe that with the extension IGP Adamu, which he never solicited for there is going to be more performance and consolidation by him within this three months.

“There is hope for the security of lives and property in Nigeria because IGP Adamu has been and is a game-changer. We will also support you to succeed as patriotic Nigerians in Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG).”

However, he (Galandanchi) condemned an alleged publication made by an online media platform accusing the Police boss of bribing some persons at the presidency with N2 billion to secure the three months tenure extension, which already the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, condemned in a statement recently to that effect, and also sued the media organization as well.

“It is really disheartening for a media organization, Sahara Reporters, to fabricate and publish falsehood and misinformation to dent the image of IGP Adamu that Nigerians know for his integrity, transparency, honesty, discipline, and patriotism simply to cause disaffection among Nigerians out of its mischievous publication.

“We strongly condemn the allegation leveled by Sahara Reporters in its publication dated February 7, 2021, which alleged that the IGP paid over N2 billion for the tenure extension.

“This is ridiculous and belittling of Sahara Reporters for being petty to the ground level for publishing tissues of lies about the person of IGP Adamu. Nigerians should not believe this and throw it into the dust bin’, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: