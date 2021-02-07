Breaking News
Translate

Crypto Ban: Sierra Leone ex-VP urges other countries to emulate Emefiele before criminals overrun Africa

On 4:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
IBFIA awards

By Joseph Erunke— ABUJA

FORMER Vice President of Sierra Leone and a leading member of Sierra Leone APC party, Alhaji Sam Sumana, yesterday lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria for its policy stopping Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, and other financial institutions from doing business in crypto and other digital assets.

In a statement issued yesterday from Freetown, Sumana commended the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele, for being courageous enough to take the decision.

The former Sierra Leonean Vice President noted that policy will curtail the activities of terrorists and other criminals in the country.

READ ALSO: Plateau: CSO commends OPSH over mass arrests of kidnappers, armed robbers, others

He, therefore, called on other apex banks in the different countries in Africa to emulate Emefiele to take similar decisions before criminals overrun the continent.

Recall that Nigeria’s apex bank had last Friday, ordered banks to close accounts transacting with cryptocurrencies.

The development has generated mixed reactions from the financial industry players with some welcoming the development while others kicked, citing different reasons.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!