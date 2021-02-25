Cryptocurrency: New age model for economic growth

Kindly Share This Story:

Having the best interest of a nation’s finance at heart makes a huge difference to foster a booming economic system.

However, cryptocurrency remains one of the new age models of economic growth. Amidst the numerous financial technology companies in Nigeria, one has relentlessly kept the ball rolling over the years and has seemingly been a pioneer of economic prosperity in the country.

Chiji14xchange is a new age company that spells the world of finance in colors. The company has been in existence for some years and keeps improving in new fixes to satisfy users from the zones of the world.

Through the company’s mobile App, they have successfully helped users with trading and conversion of cash to bitcoin or USDT, bitcoin to cash or USDT, USDT to cash or bitcoin, settlements of utility bills, airtime and data subscriptions, and also television subscriptions to television satellite providers like: DSTV, GOtv, etcetera.

Through the product’s app: “Rocket”, cryptocurrency has been made pouch friendly, as Bitcoin and USDT trading, signs convenience, safety and reliability by offering services at it’s best rates. Consequently, The company’s products includes; Bitcoin, USDT, Giftcard, Bills Payment etcetera. The latest update yet to be active on the company’s services is the P2P system whereby users trade digital assets with other users.

This financial aid is to bridge the lapses recently encountered with the recent policy of CBN to banks. The awesomeness of the “Rocket “ App has earned trending reviews from users around the world.

One of which remains an attestation of improved bug fixes, prompt response from the team and good customer service in relation to questions about the services.

Moreover, an in-depth orientation of the company’s services.

