Crypocurrency: Sam Zuga writes CBN, says inside every problem, there is an opportunity

Kindly Share This Story:

Sequel to his reaction to Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new order on Crypocurrency, Archbishop Samzuga has also written an open letter to the Governor of Apex bank, Godwin Emefiele.

The Archbishop in his letter obtained by Vanguard News stated that Nigeria is the second largest Cryptocurrency market in the world, thus have tendencies to restore the dignity of the nation and make lives of citizens better.

He also advised Emefiele to seek advice next time before he sending out an order that is detrimental to the nation as a whole.

His note reads, ” Your Excellency:

Why is it that you people in authority in Nigeria know only banning and demolition as a way of solving problem?

Don’t you know that inside every problem there is an opportunity?

Do you know that the Cryptocurrency you just warned banks against could have given you a name that no other CBN Governor has made?

Do you know that Nigeria is the second largest Cryptocurrency market in the world? You people are looking for ways of growing economy, borrowing from Nigerians and selling properties to fund one year budget, what about next year’s budget? What will you do?

Do you know how many billions Binance, Luno and Remittano are making every year from Nigeria Cryptocurrency market?

Do you know that only ZUGACOIN project can triple Nigeria’s IGR? Not to talk of other Cryptocurrencies operating in Nigeria.

Do you know that there is a secret that will make Nigerians bring money where ever they hide it, either in soak away and overhead tanks including the one they hide abroad themselves and be dancing?

You people are not using your heads. No wonder Nigeria has become word headquarters of poverty.

I don’t want to talk too much but some of your counterparts at the state level know how to ban okada and demolish buildings. You people don’t know how to build except to destroy? You will see a State Governor who built nothing but have many demolished projects.

READ ALSO:

They stopped armed robbery and kidnapping by banning okada or Keke. Causing more pains than gains. Do you think banning okada has cut the legs of an arm robber or kidnapper? They can also trek sir.

How could you be using only one route?

Instead of banning okada, my ICT team can build a tracker for you and you will compel them to buy so that revenue can increase. It can even be renewable every month but they will buy.

If you don’t know how Cryptocurrency works, you should have called stake holders like Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga to school you on how to catapult Nigeria economy through Cryptocurrency.

Next time don’t do like that you hear?

Learn how to take advantage over disadvantage. That is my secret.

Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall).”

CBN had on Friday, directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to close accounts of persons who are using their systems for cryptocurrency trading.

The bank also warned that financial institutions who breach this directive would face severe sanctions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: