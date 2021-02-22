C’River: We’re mobilizing 500,000 people to boost voters strength — IPAC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls on CRSHA to wake up from slumber

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC, has disclosed that it would be embarking on the aggressive mobilisation of over 500 thousand CrossRiverians to register in order to boost the voting strength of the state.

This is coming on the heels of the forthcoming Continues Voters Registration starting in March 2020.

They made this known in a release jointly signed by Chairman of IPAC Cross River State , Com. Anthony Bisong Attah and Secretary , Prince Ekeng Effiom and made available to newsmen on Monday .

“As you already know, on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021, the National leadership of IPAC and INEC officials conducted what has come to be known as the freest, fair and credible IPAC election in CRS in recent times.

“This election culminated in the emergence of a team of young, vibrant and patriotic State Chairmen of different political parties as new leaders of the Council.

“Inter-Party Advisory Council is an umbrella body of all 18 registered political parties in Nigeria recognized by INEC.

“We have the onerous duty to relate with the INEC and other relevant organizations in consolidating and deepening our democracy, ensuring an environment conducive for successful elections, political stability, enduring democracy and overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Ahead of the forthcoming Continues Voters Registration starting in March, we are set to embark on the aggressive mobilization of over 500 thousand Cross Riverians to register in order to boost the registration strength of our state,” they said.

They further called on the Cross River State House of Assembly and NASS members to wake up from slumber and start taking their legislative oversight functions seriously.

“We call on the Speaker and the Cross River State House of Assembly to wake up from slumber and start taking their legislative oversight seriously.

“We believe they share a huge responsibility for the slow pace of progress under the current administration due largely to their poor legislative oversight.

“Legislative oversight is meant to crosscheck the executive by examining the activities of the Governor and the chief executives of MDAs.

“According to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, the legislative function does not end only on the passage of bills but to follow the activity linked to lawmaking to ensure that such laws are being implemented effectively. Effective legislature enhances transparency, accountability, efficiency and fidelity in government.

“We equally call on our National Assembly Members to brace up with the task of effective representation.

“We urge them to engage in town hall meetings with their constituents before appropriating Constituency Projects. We are sick and tired of the appropriation of cosmetics, barren and spurious constituency projects without considering the need of the people.

“We are really poised to get Cross River State working again and therefore urge our leaders to collaborate with us by giving all necessary support to ensure a better state for all,” they stated.

