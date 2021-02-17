C’River health boss performs ground breaking of UNICAL ultra-modern isolation, holding center

Kindly Share This Story:

Cross River State COVID-19 Response will have greater isolation capacity following the ground breaking ceremony for the ultra-modern Holding bay/ Isolation center at the University of Calabar.

This is a huge advancement in the state COVID-19 response as the new Holding bay will increase the Isolation capacity of the state and provide care for student that are suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Honorable Commissioner For Health Dr Betta Edu in the company of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi, laid the foundation stone for the construction of an ultra Modern Holding bay and Isolation center in the presence of the DG PHCDA Dr Ekpeyong, SA Health Dr Ushie , Perm Sec State Ministry of Health Bar Takon, members of EOC and the Chairman of UNICAL COVID-19 Taskforce Dr Akiba.

With over 45,000 students back on campus at the University of Calabar, there is an urgent need for heightened preparation and monitoring to prevent COVId-19 out break in the school.

Dr Betta Edu and The entire state COVId-19 taskforce EOC was led round the University by The vice chancellor Prof Florence Obi to assess the level of work done and the gaps that might exist which the state can collaborate with the university to fill such gaps.

Speaking during a tour by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu expressed her satisfaction with the level of work and preparedness the VC and her management team has put in place so far to prevent the outbreak of this pandemic in the University.

“I want to wholeheartedly commend the Vice Chancellor and her COVID-19 taskforce team for the efforts they’ve put to ensure the safety of all their returning students, i decided to take this tour to enable me see for myself the level of preparedness put in place by the COVID-19 taskforce team and i must say that am very satisfied with what I’ve seen so far and am assuring parents/guidance that their Wards under Prof Florence Obi are in safe hands.

“The school has put in place an Auto sanitizing disinfectant tunnel at all the points of entry, including the various offices, hand washing stations, proper transportation monitoring system, infra red screening, disinfecting tunnels, and a standard ultra modern building that will serve as a Holding Bay for both Male and Female student under construction. Dr Edu assured her of massive support and a continuous synergy with Government. Our team will be on ground to help with monitoring.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Obi on her part commended the Commissioner for the massive support from State Government to the Institution thus far, she re-stated her commitment to partner with the CRSG to minimize the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the State. She thanked the Commissioner for making out time to come inspect the level of compliance, the COVID-19 prevention work done so far and to advise or further guide on necessary gaps that needs to be covered.

“When you have a Health Commissioner like Dr Betta Edu you’ll be rest assured that your problems are solved. The government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade has been of immense support to UNICAL and that i can’t stop commending. We’ve received massive support from this government through Dr Betta Edu as even today more COVID-19 preventive items have been donated to us again We appreciate her on behalf of the entire Senate, Management and Students of this University for this kind gestures as we’ve setup modalities that will keep our students safe. parents and guidance should be rest assured that their Wards are in safe hands and in a safe environment.”

The University of Calabar has so far put in place hand washing stations across the entire Campus, over 100 hand held infrared thermometers, 20 standing non-contact infrared thermometers, a holding bay, under construction to serve both Male and Female students, stringent transportation system ensuring social distancing, disinfecting tunnels, compulsory use of facemasks, hand sanitizers at strategic places and offices, as well a student volunteering team to ensure compliance the COVID-19 taskforce chairman of the School Dr Kingsley Akaba on behalf of his team applauded the Commissioner for her proactive nature when it comes to health issues as well as the support as he pledged a continuous collaboration with the State.

Highlight of the event was the official ground breaking/blocks laying foundation of the ongoing building by the health boss Dr Betta Edu.

