Critics of Abia State should exercise caution, put end to malicious lies – Anyaso

Following recent criticisms of Abia State and its government in the mainstream media and other platforms, with a barrage of attacks targeted at the Governor, Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, a frontline politician and businessman who was PDP House of Representatives’ candidate in the 2019 general election, Dr. Chima Anyaso has called for caution, saying that the attack on Abia state and the government of the state should be discontinued as the state faces the same challenges as every other state in Nigeria.

Anyaso said that no state in Nigeria can claim to meet the benchmark in terms of real development hence there is no need to make Abia state the scapegoat. He noted that every other state is struggling, just as the federal government, in terms of development, noting that the various governments should be encouraged, not maliciously abused and unjustifiably attacked as has become the case with Abia. He said Abians are united in the quest for development and that the state remains the economic nerve center of the whole eastern region despite the negative comments or other shortcomings.

Anyaso said that the lies being told about Abia State and the governor by some sections of the country and people who are not from Abia is unjustified and mere witch-hunt aimed at tarnishing the image of the state and the governor to reduce the rating and respect of Abia in the eyes of the world.

Anyaso said “I am appalled that whenever a matter concerning the Governor of Abia State is brought to public discussion, mischief-makers begin to spin certain uncomplimentary narratives using the videos showing the gentleman’s victory dance after his re-election in 2019.

“Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu emerged victorious in a keenly contested governorship election and as a Christian, he immediately went to church to thank God for seeing him through. This is what is expected of a good Christian. The Governor then went home to his private residence where his close friends and political associates thronged to congratulate him and rejoice with him.

“It is very uncharitable for anyone to seek to speak ill of the Governor for rejoicing and celebrating his victory in his own home.

“Furthermore, Abia seems to have become the target of misled individuals who know next to nothing about what is on the ground in Abia State. It has become fashionable to target Abia as an object of ridicule by people whose states are in shambles and under the control of bandits and killer herdsmen. Abia is moving forward, the Governor is doing the best he can with the meager resources available to him and we should give him our support so that he can finish well.

“Let us desist from lending our voice and platforms to the smear campaign sponsored by unscrupulous individuals who have a sinister agenda hidden behind their so-called criticism. I will plead with all well-meaning sons and daughters of Abia to continue to give their support, let’s build the Abia of our dreams. God bless you all”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

