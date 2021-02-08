Breaking News
Translate

COVID19: Resident Doctors shun government Plea, embark on strike in Nasarawa

On 7:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Makoko residents get free medical aid courtesy HEAIBy David Odama

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Nasarawa State  branch Monday  commenced a three day warning  strike to press home their demands despite government plea.

The association  said it’s members at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia have decided  to proceed on a three day warning strike  because of the Hospital Management  unilateral decision to suspend residency training programme  and alleged  victimization of it’s members for taking steps to protect themselves and the general public from the deadly covid 19 infection.

It would be recalled that the management of the hospital under the leadership of the  Chief Medical Director, Dr Hassan Ikrama had on Sunday appealed to the resident doctors to shelve their planned strike action for the interest of the people where Covid19 pandemic is raging and for proper dialogue.

Resident doctors are medical doctors who work while undergoing training to become specialists in various medical and dental fields, and they make up more than eighty five percent of the medical doctors in the institution.

According to the Resident doctors, “there is no going back on the three day  warning  strike unless our demands are met within the period of the warning strike. We will embark on indefinite strike at the end of  the three days if nothing is done to address our plight”, the association boasted.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Second wave ravaging our land, claiming many lives, says LUTH CMD

The doctors had accused the Management of unduly suspending residency training programme, lack of provision of adequate and high quality PPEs to protect them  and other health workers from contracting covid 19.

Other allegations include high handedness of  the Chief Medical Director Dr. Hassan Ikrama,  denying  qualified candidates who have paid for various postgraduate medical examinations opportunity to  register for such examination as well as the recalling  of senior doctors who are training as supranumerary residents in Kano, Zaria, Kaduna, Lagos, Enugu, Dala, FCT, Jos among others.

“This recalling is  due to the suspension of residency training, without bothering about the inconveniences of such sudden travel from far and wide with their families back to Lafia without  accommodation or other basic facilities put in place for them to function as humans.

All  these are done with the aim of victimizing the doctors for protecting themselves and the good people of Nasarawa state against covid 19 infection”  the doctors claimed.

The Resident doctors are demanding for  unconditional and  immediate  reversal of  the suspension of Residency Training Programme in DASH, provide standard and adequate PPEs to healthcare workers in DASH, and the reinstatement of  members  on supernumerary postings and have been recalled from other training institutions.

The association however appreciated  Governor  Abdullahi Sule for the  untiring efforts in the development  of health facilities in DASH  especially the welfare packages, acquisition of manpower, infrastructural development and human development that  ensure quality healthcare delivery to the  people of Nasarawa state

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!