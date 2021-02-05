COVID-19 Violations: NSCDC to dismiss personnel who extort violaters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Acting Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Hilary Kelechi Madu fsi, has directed top officials of the Corps to ensure optimal enforcement and general compliance with the Presidential Regulations on COVID-19 but warned of consequences for officials who extort the public in the guise of enforcement.

Madu in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, DCC Sola Odumosu also directed the composition of a five-member monitoring and enforcement team to identify key focal areas such as markets, schools, motor parks, churches and mosques, recreation centers, and so on.

“Warning that any officer caught extorting money from the public will face summary dismissal as this assignment is not a means to line their pockets with proceeding of corrupt practices”, the statement added.

According to him, the localised enforcement teams are to ensure that no person is allowed within the premises of all identified focal areas except such person complies with all laid down protocols.

While encouraging the personnel to go about this assignment with new zeal and an absolute sense of patriotism, he also warned them against unnecessary harassment of citizens.

“I enjoin all personnel to put on the toga of civility which the corps is noted for, whilst our watchword ‘humility and integrity in service delivery’ should guide you never to go out of order, rather, be disciplined and professional in your approach. Do not molest anyone while discharging your duty and respect their fundamental human rights” Madu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

