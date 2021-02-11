Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria, says Air Peace

On 10:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

The Management of Air Peace on Thursday announced that the UAE Government had stopped the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai as part of its COVID-19 measures.

Air Peace Spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, made the announcement  in a statement in Lagos.

Olisa, however, said that flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE were not affected.

According to him, to this end, Air Peace flight from UAE(Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected.

“Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from Feb. 28, 2021.

“Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via callcenter@flyairpeace.com for a possible reschedule,” he added.

He expressed the management’s appreciation to its numerous customers for their continued patronage. 

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!