COVID-19: Taheel Group takes safety sensitisation to FCT School for the Blind,orphanage

*Donates many hygiene, palliative items to children

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-IN its bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among school children as well as help cushion the effect of the pandemic,Taheel Group, an Abuja based real estate developer, has embarked on sensitisation and presentation of hygiene and palliative items to the FCT School for the Blind,Jabi,Abuja.

The estate company carried out the gesture in collaboration with its charity and support foundation known as The Fatai Dirisu Foundation, to mark the birthday of the organisations’ founder and real estate mogul, Prince Abdulfatai Dirisu.

The groups which also went to an orphanage, Destined Children’s Orphanage, located at Kado Estate,Abuja,on similar mission, dolled out hygiene and palliative items to the children.

Many palliative items worth millions of naira were donated to the school and the orphanage by the groups. These included,face masks, hand sanitisers, fruit juice, cartons of Indomie Noodles, bags of rice,garri,vegetable oil,cartons of toothpaste,Spaghetti, tomatoes paste, among many others.

The Head, Sales and Marketing of Taheel Group, Sadiq Ahmad,who led top management staff of the two collaborative groups on behalf of the organizations’ Chief Executive Officer, Prince Abdulfatai Dirisu, explained that,”The goal of the outreach is to inspire and support the vulnerable in our society in line with our need assessment survey in the organisation to be visited.”

Ahmad,who explained that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility,added that it was a way of giving back to the society.

He said:“What we have just done is to give our little quota for the upkeep of the students, we are not here to criticize the government or say they are not doing well in feeding them. No, it is to support the government in our own little way. So we are here to cheer the children up with the little we can do and we are wishing them success in all their endeavours.”

He spoke further:”We are also here to sensitise and educate the students on COVID- 19 safety measures and how to stay safe.”

According to him,”We decided to come here because most times, the physically challenged are not remembered, people always go to orphanage homes.”

“These children are not deterred by the physical challenges they are facing and the Taheel Group in collaboration with the Prince Abdul- Fatahi Idrissu Foundation are here in solidarity with them and to present the relief materials to the school and the home as a token of our love and support,” he further said.

He said the group’s charity would be extended to the school in the field of teaching and learning through donation of items in such areas to the school.

The organisations’ delegates taught the children basic hygiene measures among which were wearing their masks,hand washing,application of hand sanitisers and observation of social distancing among many others.

Principal of the FCT School for the Blind,Mrs Rose Uganden,who received the items on behalf of her school,thanked the group for the gesture.

Ugandem,who was visibly elated,used the occasion to appeal to other spirited organisations to emulate the philanthropic gestures of Taheel Group reaching out to the

physically challenged.

Mrs Uganden commended the government for taking care of the students while acknowledging the effort of other well meaning organisations who she said have donated generously to the school.

She, however, told the donors that the school was in dire need of study materials like braille, braille papers, computers, laptops and other teaching aides to assist the students in their studies.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of the birthday’s cake with the children.

