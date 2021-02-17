COVID-19: Senegal President Macky Sall advocates quick, straightforward and robust pandemic response

Kindly Share This Story:

As African countries continue to battle the second wave of the Coronavirus, the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, has advocated for a “Go early, go hard and keep it simple” approach to defeating the pandemic. As African countries continue to battle the second wave of the Coronavirus, the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, has advocated for a “Go early, go hard and keep it simple” approach to defeating the pandemic.

The president also confirmed that Senegal would begin its first vaccination phase in the next few weeks and be completed by June 2021.

After barely evading the Ebola outbreak, Senegal acted early against COVID-19. The country barred international arrivals, imposed regional travel restrictions, and quickly enforced curfews and business closures. It also launched an economic and social resilience program to support the poor, bolstered staffing for an emergency operations centre and conducted mock drills.

“Our first president, Léopold Sédar Senghor, who was famous for starting his day before dawn, set a humbling example for all of us who have followed him – we must move fast and take the road very early in our fight against COVID-19”, said the president. “Central to his vision was the idea that we “survey our riches, potentialities and shortcomings” before acting. By that, he meant our human qualities, skills and organizational structures as well as our natural resources”.

In a statement, President Macky Sall also explained that Senegal’s vaccination strategy would be in two stages: The first will include health personnel, the elderly, those with co-morbidities while stage two will involve the vaccination of an estimated 80 per cent of the population by 2022.

”In harmony with the philosophy of the Emerging Senegal Plan (PSE), which governs our development policies, I advocate the idea of relying first on ourselves, even if the valuable contributions of others, in an open and interdependent world, could supplement our efforts. The main lesson of our first lockdown for me was go early, go hard and keep it simple. Declaring a state of emergency allows us to impose a curfew – which is critical in the Dakar and Thies regions that constitute the epicentre of the pandemic. At least 90% of new contaminations are there, so we will target our efforts in those areas, as we did first time round”.

Calling for impactful partnership on the continent, he called for individual and collective responsibility, explaining that the declaration of the state of emergency allowed the government to undertake actions that normally fall within the scope of the law to meet the budgetary, economic, social, health and security imperatives of the fight against COVID-19.

“As I said in one of my speeches to the nation: This is a serious time. And that is why we have been working with determination, while remaining open to any initiative ready to support these efforts, in the name of solidarity among nations. The virus leaves us no other choice”, he explained.

Senegal confirmed its first case on Aug. 29, and officials immediately identified 74 others who had been in contact with the patient and began monitoring and testing them. By September 2020, Foreign Policy magazine placed Senegal in the No. 2 slot in a study that reviewed how 36 countries, which includes a mix of wealthy, middle income and developing nations, had handled the pandemic.

The country also received strong marks for “a high degree of preparedness and a reliance on facts and science”, while the World Health Organization said, “with outbreaks raging just across its borders, Senegal was well-prepared, with a detailed response plan in place”.

