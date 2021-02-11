COVID-19: Police to sensitise Osun residents on safety protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Osun has said it would begin sensitisation of residents in the state on COVID-19 safety protocols in compliance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police and Osun government.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Opatola said that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had put all necessary mechanism in place to sensitise members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

She however, said the sensitization exercise would be a joint exercise between the Police, sister security agencies and vigilance groups in the state.

The command’s spokesperson explained that the sensitisation exercise would be in two phases and the first phase would take-off on Thursday, Feb. 11 till the end of February.

She said during the exercise, there would be no arrest of persons who flout the COVID-19 protocols but afterwards, there would be a review of the level of compliance.

“The aim of the sensitisation exercise is to educate the public on the need to use their facemasks to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“The monitoring team will be stationed at strategic places/junctions such as the market places, motor parks, schools, hospitals, and other public places.

“Also, the monitoring team will be stationed at Mosques on Friday and Churches on Sundays.” Opalola added.

She said that the CP also appealed to members of the public not to panic but to collaborate and cooperate with security agencies deployed for the special assignment to ensure effective compliance

