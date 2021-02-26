COVID-19 palliatives: Abiru gives second financial support to 1,200 beneficiaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A lawmaker, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru’s has presented COVID-19 financial support to the second batch of1,200 who are vulnerable residents in the state.

Recall that about four weeks ago Abiru presented the first batch to about 1,000 beneficiaries in the east senatorial district.

Abiru had during the electioneering promised to provide succour to the poorest of the poor who were adversely impacted by the pandemic.

On Monday, February 8, 2021, Abiru credited the bank accounts of 1,000 vulnerable who are widows, physically challenged people, aged, women and unemployed youth drawn from 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the district.

Also read:

The N5,000 support scheme which is scheduled into two categories is expected to run throughout the year 2021.

Selected beneficiaries will be getting the assistance bimonthly (that is once in two months), and all through the year by way of direct credit to the beneficiaries bank accounts.

According to him, “As I assured during the pilot disbursements to about 1,000 beneficiaries on Monday 8th February 2021, TACT(Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team) will never abandon the vulnerable in our district.

“We shall continuously lookout and champion policies and legislative agenda that will be of benefit to the greatest number of our people.”

Abiru has been making informed contributions on the floor of the Senate, particularly, the Cryptocurrency debate during the plenary. The senator, a former bank Managing Director and astute financial expert explained the global dynamics of digital currency.

Abiru, also last Friday, members of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB paid a courtesy visit to him at his Constituency office in Ikorodu to seek his support and interventions for public schools in the district.

Less than 72 hours after the visit, Abiru moved a truck-load of 150,000 facemasks to the agency’s headquarters in Maryland, Lagos for onward distribution to pupils and teachers in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: