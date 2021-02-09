COVID-19: Nigeria turns to Russia for vaccines, tackles oxygen crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

…13 UK variant now in Nigeria — FG

..Postpones National Sports Festival

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government said it has begun moves to secure the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in the wake of international politics regarding the distribution of vaccines.

The government also said it has taken steps to resolve the oxygen crisis that had hit Nigeria’s national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also announced postponement of the National Sports Festival to April due to the rising wave of infections.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed these during yesterday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 in Abuja, said: “With regard to vaccines, Nigeria has kept abreast of global developments and supports the call of WHO for fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, since COVID-19 is a threat to mankind.

“We subscribed to two multilateral vaccine access platforms; the first being the COVAX facility that will supply members, including Nigeria, vaccines free of charge, to cover 20% of our population. The expected first wave of 100,000 vaccines derived from this facility.

“There has since been a change that now offers Nigeria 16 million vaccine doses in the first half of the year. The other multilateral platform is the African Union, AVATT, platform — the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, chaired by the President of South Africa, Mr Ramaphosa. AVATT has acquired 300 million doses of three types of vaccines which have been offered to African countries, based on population, such that no country is left behind. Nigeria subscribes to this whole-of-Africa approach, that strives to ensure that we are safe and our neighbours are safe. We shall be offered over 42 million doses by AVATT. If all the projected vaccines are supplied, we estimate we should have covered over 45% of the population.

“In addition to the proposed sources, Nigeria has had bilateral negotiations with Gamaleya of Russia over their Sputnik V vaccine, which they are willing to supply to Nigeria. This vaccine has an efficacy of 91%. We are also in talks with the High Commissioner of India over the covax vaccine of Barhat Institute. Both vaccines dossiers are under evaluation with NAFDAC.”

Nigeria exploring all sources for vaccines — SGF

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, also said Nigeria was exploring all chances in procuring the vaccines.

“Mexico is using the Sputnik. That is why they are applying. Yes, we are members of WHO but we will continue with our bilateral talks with other countries to secure vaccines for our people as quickly as possible.

“The process for accessing vaccines and the plans for getting it to the last mile is progressing. The PTF wishes to appeal to all Nigerians and particularly, the media to recognize that humanity is at war with an unseen enemy.

“Nations are also struggling to take poll positions to access the same commodity which is in obvious short supply. We must, therefore, play our critical complimentary roles of educating the public on the benefits of the vaccines in overcoming the pandemic.

“The PTF similarly wishes to firmly restate that Nigeria was never disqualified from accessing the COVID-19 vaccine. The PTF has debunked the story and so did the WHO. Misinformation of Nigerians in any form or shape will be counter-productive and dangerous to our health, security and economy.

“Confidence in the vaccine is reaffirmed and access is reassured. We appeal to our media outlets to cross check their stories before publication,” he stated.

Mustapha said testing was still being aggressively pursued as a viable strategy, adding that the PTF shall continue to appeal to not just the citizens to get tested but also on sub-national entities to ensure that capacity of the laboratories that have been established within their jurisdictions were fully maximized.

13 UK variant now in Nigeria

“The PTF (through the NCDC) is working with the Africa CDC on genomic surveillance. A total of 13 B-117 variant strains have so far been detected in Nigeria. Six of these numbers were detected in the last one week and they all came out of samples collected between November and January.”

Oxygen crisis

According to the SGF, the shortage of oxygen for case management is gradually being overcome and the private sector (CACOVID) is supporting the provision of oxygen nationwide and allocations have been made to states.

“The increase in oxygen availability began with the repair of two oxygen plants at the National Hospital, Abuja through the Federal Government intervention and the commendable intervention of the private sector, which has ensured that large quantities of oxygen cylinders are delivered to treatment centres as needed. This has improved availability of oxygen for the management of critical COVID-19 cases, as well as treatment of other illnesses that depend on oxygen supplementation, such as asthma, pneumonia, etc,” he stated.

The PTF also said it takes the violation of protocols very seriously and urged international passengers arriving Nigeria to ensure compliance with travel protocols and observe the Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention measures while in-Country

The PTF also vowed to prosecute travellers who present fake PCR Certificates at the airports.

“If you present with a fake PCR Certificate or without the required certificate at all, you will be taken into quarantine. At the end, you will undergo a PCR test again. They will pay for their hotels and test bills while they can also be prosecuted at the COVID-19 tribunal.

“Remember that if you sneak through the airport, you are at a high risk of taking the virus home to your loved ones,” said Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, the National Incident Manager.

