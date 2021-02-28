COVID-19: Nigeria gets vaccine March 2 ― SGF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha has said barring any last-minute change of plans, Nigeria will get its first tranche of vaccines on March 2.

He spoke Saturday night on a television programme monitored in Abuja.

He said; “I can assure you that the vaccines are coming and get are coming very quickly barring any change in the delivery plan that has been released to us by UNICEF, wee believe that our vaccines should depart India on March 1 by 10:30pm and arrive Abuja, Nigeria at about 11:10am on March 2”.

The Federal Government had earlier raised the alarm over the circulation of fake COVID-19 vaccines in the country, warning Nigerians of dangerous consequences should they resort to taking such uncertified jab.

It added that following the recent certification given by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC for the use of AstraZeneca vaccines, Nigeria is set to receive four million doses of the vaccine as part of efforts to stem the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

