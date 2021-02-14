COVID-19: Lagos seals 14 social facilities over violation of protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has sealed over 14 social facilities at the weekend for non-compliance with COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations of the Federal and State Governments.

The enforcement exercise, which was carried in a joint operation by Lagos Safety Commission, Police Command and Lagos State Taskforce, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, had event centres such as FM event centre, Triple C event centre, Molobi event centre, among others, sealed for none compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the Safety Commission.

The joint task force also sealed a number of clubs, lounges and bars in the state for violating the curfew as directed by the state government. The facilities include; DNA NightClub, Pluto Club, Sailors Lounge, Club G12, Tiger Bar, Bayrock, Jadasport, Club Ibiza, Dynasty Sports Bar and Lounge, and 10/10 Bar.

Director-General of the Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, urged the general public to spread love not Covid-19 as they go about the Valentine weekend celebration.

He stressed that socializing responsibly means they keep within the regulations provided by health experts to further curb the spread of the virus. “Our collective safety depends on individual responsibility,” he stated.

Recall that, Mojola, weekend said the government had set machinery in motion to effectively enforce COVID-19 safety protocols’ compliance, particularly, during the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Mojola, particularly warned operators of pubs, such as restaurants, event centres, among others to adhere strictly to rules of engagement as already set to curb the spread of the virus in the state

The Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu, however, reiterated that the police will continue to monitor compliance across the state and any violator and perpetrators would be arrested and charged to court.

Odumosu, therefore urged residents to protect themselves and others by following the laid down regulations by both the state and federal governments.

