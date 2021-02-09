COVID-19: I’ll not shy away from my responsibilities, Sanwo-Olu assures residents

Kindly Share This Story:

…Presents succour to 50 vulnerable in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday, stressed that the real essence of governance is to alleviate poverty among the masses, vulnerable which goes beyond protection of lives and property of citizens.

The governor, however, assured residents that he would not shy away from making lives of the citizens better than he met them.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks, while presenting cheques of various sum; ranging from N500, 000 to N12 million to 50 needy and vulnerable residents at a programme, tagged:” Sanwo-Olu Listens,” second edition, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The beneficiaries comprise of the elderly, nursing mothers, youths and small scale business owners.

Sanwo-Olu, who said the gesture was in fulfillment of one of his campaign promises, assured residents of good governance, stating that his administration would continue to listen to the citizens in order to provide for their needs, and protect life and property.

“Sanwo-Olu Listens Initiative is a social welfare programme design to provide financial assistance to vulnerable citizens of Lagos State and we are very passionate about it, apart from this, we have other programme related to this which border on caring and providing for the needs of our citizens.

“I will not shy away from my responsibilities of making the lives of the citizens of the state better than I met them, hence, the continuation of second edition of Sanwo-Olu Listens initiative, packaged by the Office of Civic Engagement,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, in her address, said, “Sanwo-Olu Listens,” Initiative demonstrated the continuous aspiration of Sanwo-Olu’s administration to support struggling individuals in the state as well as cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an understatement that a lot of people need financial assistance to solve a diverse number of challenges ranging from chronic ailments, varying degrees of disasters occasioned by unforeseen situations, to loss of jobs and businesses as a result of the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic which the second wave we are experiencing now across the globe is more deadly than the first wave.

“It therefore, gladdens my heart to report here that 50 indigent Lagosians who were beneficiaries of the first phase of the programme held on Tuesday 11th August, 2020 have done well.

“The monitoring team from the Office of Civic Engagement went round the beneficiaries to ensure that the money given to them by the Governor was used for the purpose it was meant for.

“Based on the impact assessment of the financial assistance on the socio-economic life of beneficiaries and with the testimonies that greeted the first phase of the initiative, Mr. Governor graciously approved the extension of the gesture to another set of 50 vulnerable

beneficiaries and those whose sources of livelihood have been affected by the lockdown and destructions occasioned by the ENDSARS protest as well as those with chronic health challenges but lack the financial power to take care of themselves,” she said.

The beneficiaries, among others, include: Mr. Olalekan Lawal from Ayobo-Ipaja, who came to represent his son, Oyinlola who currently is undergoing heart surgery in India, that amounted to N12 million in India.

He said, “As a pensioner, I didn’t know where to get the money for the surgery. Later I got the phone number of Hon Gbenga Oyerinde, Special Adviser, S.A. C.B.D. and he directed me to Civic Engagement.”

Mr. Sulaiman Salami, a vulcanizer whose wife gave birth to triplets also got the support of the government.

An Islamic cleric, Tajudeen Salam from Mushin also benefited from the largesse thanked the Governor for the support on accommodation challenge.

A highly elated Salam, narrated how he had to resort to sleeping inside a Mosque while his wife and four children took abode in a vehicle after their house was demolished.

Vanguard News Nigeria

