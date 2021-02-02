COVID-19: Everyone must be vaccinated to defeat pandemic — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…As APC charges members to observe protocol during registration

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has said every Nigerian was at great risk of contracting the COVID-19, declaring that everybody has to be vaccinated in order to defeat the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a sensitization meeting on COVID-19 vaccine introduction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other Christian scholars.

He said: “The arrival of vaccines has given hope to humanity that a solution has been found. This does not however mean that the Non-pharmaceutical interventions NPIs would be discarded. Going forward it shall be NPIs + vaccines for every one to completely get over the pandemic.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that no body is safe around the world until every one is vaccinated. That is why we are now gathered here today, to sensitise you and seek your inputs on the strategy to be jointly adopted and the role you will play in carrying the message on vaccines to all adherents of the Christian faith.

“I urge us to be frank, innovative and adopt common objectives of collaboration and determination to overcome the pandemic by reaching out to all adherents of our faith on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Every Christian should be an advocate for the vaccines.’’

Meanwhile, Yobe State governor and Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee, has charged members of the party to observe the COVID-19 protocol as the party commences its membership registration and revalidation.

READ ALSO:

Buni gave the charge in a statement issued yesterday by the Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Yobe State, Mamman Mohammed.

“I call on both the officials conducting the exercise and our members seeking to register to please observe the COVID-19 protocol throughout the registration exercise,” he said.

Buni explained that as the ruling party, APC would always support and work towards the success of all policies and programmes of the government.

The governor noted that “as a party known for due process and rule of law, our members are always law abiding and this will not be an exception.”

While he assured that the party has deployed adequate materials for the exercise, Buni also cautioned members against attempting to deny others from registering.

“We have made provision to ensure everyone is registered and no one is disenfranchised.

“In this registration, it will be a futile exercise for those nursing the idea of hoarding the materials to create scarcity and deny others from registration because, we have adequate back-up materials to ensure the success of the registration,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: