COVID-19: Enugu govt tasks residents on strict compliance with health regulatory measures

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

The Enugu State government has enjoined all residents of the state to conduct their affairs in strict compliance with the recent Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, enunciated by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26, 2021.

The regulatory measures were made by President Buhari “in consideration of urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 in Nigeria”.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the Enugu State government disclosed that it has been on red alert over the second wave of the COVID-19, stressing that it is pertinent to remind all residents of the state that the pandemic, “with its associated morbidity and mortality, is still ravaging”.

Aroh lamented that residents of Enugu State “have seemingly let our guards down and have shown unacceptably low compliance with the NCDC and Presidential Task Force Guidelines and Protocols for prevention of Coronavirus infection transmission.”

The Information Commissioner who harped on the inherent penalties for contravention as contained in the President’s COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, maintained that strict compliance with the referenced regulations is in the overriding public health importance.

