COVID-19: Edo records 59 new cases, 32 recoveries — Official

The Edo COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, on Tuesday said that the state has recorded 59 new cases and 32 more recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic second wave.

Obi disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 taskforce, chaired by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, in Benin.

He said that efforts were being made to contain the second wave of the pandemic across all communities in the state.

“Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new cases, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state,” he said.

The incident manager reiterated the need for residents to be cautious, observe all safety and health protocols against the spread of the virus amid daily rise in number of confirmed cases.(NAN)

