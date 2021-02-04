COVID-19 2nd wave: Edo records 30 new cases, two more deaths as active cases rise to 632

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State has recorded 30 new cases and two more deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19), with 632 active cases as the state government intensifies measures to curtail the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, the state capital, on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

He noted that with the new fatality figure, the state has now recorded a total of 144 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to him, “Edo State has in the last 24 hours recorded 30 new confirmed cases, two more deaths and 13 recoveries from COVID-19.

“24 of the new cases were reported from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) while the remaining 6 were confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).”

He disclosed that the state also has 632 active cases who are currently receiving treatments from various treatment and isolation centres within the state.

He added that Edo has, since December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic, collected 10,525 samples and recorded 1,166 confirmed cases, 507 recoveries and 32 deaths.

“Guidelines and protocols are being reviewed by a team of experts to improve treatment outcome, reduce healthcare workers’ infection and the incidence of deaths from COVID 19 in the State. Home-based care is now decentralized across the 18 LGAs using the PHC system of care through the activities of the health officers,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

