COVID-19 2nd Wave: Edo records 29 new cases — Health Ministry

The Edo Government on Friday said that it has recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries in the second wave of the pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this on Friday in Benin, while briefing newsmen on the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Irowa said a total of 32 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, but no death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to him, Edo in the last 24 hours recorded 29 new confirmed cases, with no deaths and 16 recoveries.

“We are supporting and collaborating with Federal Institutions. We are putting up structures for Irrua Specialist Hospital to help manage cases.

“The state also has 645 active cases, who are currently receiving treatments from various isolation centres within the state.

“Since Dec. 1, 2020, when the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic, we have collected 10,893 samples and recorded 1,195 confirmed cases, 523 recoveries and 32 deaths.

“The enforcement team are doing their best to ensure that the people comply with government directives and protocols to curtail the spread of the disease.

Irowa said that 10 persons have been convicted for breaching various COVID-19 protocols.

“I encourage everyone to comply with Government’s protocols as we intensify measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic.”

