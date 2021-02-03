Court Ruling: Kwara Govt commences full demolition of Ile Arugbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Following the court judgement on Tuesday, Kwara State government has commenced full demolition of the disputed Ile Arugbo land,owned by late Abubakar Olusola Saraki, preparatory to construct another phase of government secretariat.

Recall that a state high court struck out the case filed by Asa Investment owned by late Dr.Olusola Saraki against the state government for lack of diligent prosecution.

The case, prompted by the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was brought by claimants to the land, Asa Investment Ltd against the state government.

The state government had in January 2020 taken over the said property, alleging illegal acquisition by the claimants.

But, a state high court sitting in Ilorin presided over by Justice Abiodun Adewara on Tuesday struck out the suit challenging the demolition and acquisition of the disputed land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki (Ile Arugbo) by the Kwara state government, for want of diligent prosecution.

