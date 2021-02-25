Court remands man for allegedly raping 18-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 40-year-old man, Oladipupo Seun, who allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Seun with rape.

Magistrate Taiwo Ajibade, did not take the plea of Seun, because the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Ajibade ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until March 18 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Olubu Apata told the court that Seun committed the offence on Feb. 20 in Igede-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

